Adrian Allum, Raez Ali among winners at South Park chess

Youngsters in action at the Promenade Chess Club Marathon tournament. -

ADRIAN Allum and Raez Ali were among the winners when the Promenade Chess Club Marathon tournament was held at South Park, San Fernando on August 17.

The tournament was broken up into various categories including the open section, junior, Under-12, women's and Over-50 categories. Over 50 players participated in the competition.

In the Under-13 division, Allum took home the first place trophy ahead of Ty Humphrey and Kaver Soom.

Ali captured the junior category with Kael Samuel Birnath and Joshua Medina settling for second and third spot respectively.

Akeera Sayyid and Samantha Dolly were the best players in the women's category showing their skill on the board. Catherine Ali was third best.

In the Over-50 age group, Keshore Ramadhar was the star with a strong display.

Quinn Cabralin and Adrian Winter Atwell stood out in the open section.

Tournament head organiser Hayden Lee thanked the sponsors.

Tyco Pharmaceutical was a generous contributor, along with Basic Transport, Pizza Hut, KFC, New India Assurance and the TT Chess Association, led by president Sonja Johnson.

The Promenade Chess Club has been hosting events around Trinidad with the next one scheduled for December at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain.