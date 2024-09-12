WASA: Regulated Industries Commission decides utility rates

Mariano Browne. - File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has replied to former minister Mariano Browne, saying the issue of rates increasing is determined under the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) Act Chapter 54:73 and not "pegged to property prices and rates."

In a statement on September 11 WASA aimed to correct Browne's statements.

Browne, who spoke on TV6's Morning Edition on September 10, said utility rates "are pegged to property prices and rates…so I think that utility rates, certainly in the case of WASA, rates are going to go up whether we like it or not..."

WASA said in the statement the RIC has the mandate under its act to establish the principles and methodologies by which service providers determine rates for services, with which WASA is obligated to comply.

"Any link made to an increase in water and sewerage rates being pegged to the current adjustments to property tax has no basis as the authority cannot operate to impose increased rates and charges outside of the process under the RIC Act."