Nyeem Young seals game with six, Royals hand Patriots 4th straight CPL loss

Sri Lanka and Barbados Royals spinner Maheesh Theekshana (R) celebrates the dismissal of Evin Lewis (C) during the 2024 Republic Bank CPL match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 6. (Photo courtesy Randy Brooks/CPL T20 via Getty Images) -

HOME team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) staged a miraculous recovery after losing three wickets before putting a run on the board versus Barbados Royals in their 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League(CPL) match on September 6, but they eventually succumbed to a two-wicket loss – suffering a fourth straight defeat in the process.

Sri Lankan spinners Dunith Wellalage (three for 35) and Maheesh Theekshana (two for 26) spun SKNP into their web early at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts as they accounted for the scalps of the dangerous Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers and opposing captain Andre Fletcher just eight balls into the contest.

The SKNP innings needed rescuing, and it was another Sri Lankan who spearheaded the fightback as allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored with 40 off 27 balls and shared in a key 82-run partnership with Mikyle Louis (30 off 20 balls).

Man of the Match Wellalage worked his magic in the ninth over, though, as he took the wickets of Hasaranga and new batsman Sherfane Rutherford (duck) as SKNP slipped to 84 for five. In the next over, Hasaranga was bowled by Obed McCoy (two for 23) as SKNP slipped further into trouble at 84 for six.

An eighth-wicket partnership of 49 between Josh Clarkson (24 not out) and Ryan John (29 off 14 balls) gave respectability to the SKNP total as they ended their innings on 153 for eight.

Despite posting the lowest score at the Warner Park venue so far this season, the SKNP bowlers kept their team in the contest with timely wickets. At the ten-over mark, the Royals were placed on 72 for four, with Mayers (two for 17) making amends with the ball by removing the opening pair of Rahkeem Cornwall (duck) and Quinton de Kock (19).

Royals debutant Kadeem Alleyne (30 off 18 balls) made a solid contribution and he helped his team finish the power play in rollicking fashion as he hit Hasaranga for a four and two sixes off consecutive balls in the sixth over.

With the Royals in a spot of bother, Hasaranga’s countryman Wellalage (39 off 32 balls) played a telling hand as he shared in a 49-run partnership with West Indies captain Rovman Powell (19) before a brilliant Rutherford throw saw him being dismissed via the run out route.

Powell was bowled by speedster Anrich Nortje (one for 32) shortly after Wellalage’s dismissal as the Royals slid to 126 for 16 at the end of 17 overs.

The Royals needed 28 runs off the last three overs, but their chase looked to be in jeopardy at the start of the last over when the experienced Jason Holder (17) was dismissed by John (one for 21).

More drama followed as Theekshana was run out off the fourth ball of the final over, with the Royals still needing three runs for victory.

Former West Indies under-19 player Nyeem Young (17 not out off seven balls) calmed the Royals nerves and put a dagger through the hearts of the SKNP fans when he clouted John over long-off for six to seal the win with a ball to spare.

With the win, the Royals joined St Lucia Kings and defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors on four points and maintained their unbeaten record to start the season. On September 8, the Patriots will aim to snap a four-game losing skid when they host new CPL franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Summarised Scores:

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS – 153/8 from 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 40, Mikyle Louis 30; Dunith Wellalage 3/35, Maheesh Theekshana 2/16) vs BARBADOS ROYALS – 157/8 from 19.5 overs (D Wellalage 39, Kadeem Alleyne 30; Kyle Mayers 2/17). Royals won by two wickets.