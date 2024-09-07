Make school repairs priority

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: It’s disheartening and shameful to note that not all of our schools were in good standing at the opening of the new school year. This because of a lack of necessary repairs as a result of funding, as advised by the Education Minister.

I am therefore concerned and hope that government allocations in the future for school repairs would take paramount consideration when budgeting and be treated as a priority.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin