TTUTA: Inspect labs at St George's College

St George’s College, Tenth Street, Barataria. FILE PHOTO/FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has called on the Education Ministry to ensure the various laboratories at St George’s College, Barataria are inspected and certified before being used.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on Wednesday, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said two of the union’s national officers toured the school on Monday, at the insistence of its members.

“We would have seen evidence of areas not prepared for occupation by the members of staff and the students. Our question at this point is the fact that we have labs that were at a standstill for over a year, and we understand the students and teachers have to now use the facilities.

“There are areas that must be inspected by the relevant authorities and certified before the facilities can be used.

"TUTTA is concerned that the period of inactivity may impact on the integrity of certain equipment, especially the gas lines and the chemicals that are in the lab.”

One parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was concerned about the state of the laboratories. He said the main reason the ministry gave for not moving the laboratories to the Valsayn campus while the school was housed there was cost.

Parent-teachers and students association (PTSA) president Dionne Cross said the matter had not been brought to her attention, but she would make enquiries of her membership.

TTUTA described Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly’s appearance on I95.5 FM on Tuesday as a public-relations gimmick, with nothing of substance to comfort teachers in the new school year.

In a voice note circulated on Wednesday, Lum Kin said the interview could only be described as a blanket with large holes given to a child during a cold night.

“The ministry said nothing new concerning the vacation repair programme, and the feedback we have gotten from our members is that no repairs have taken place during the vacation period.

“The ministry has attempted to address the shortage of teacher 1 primary at government primary schools in the short term and TTUTA is hopeful that this does not extend to a long period. We believe that there will be more than 42 new intakes, because the 57 transfers are not all mutual transfers, and there will still be vacancies when persons are transferred.”

He said the issue of furniture remains a headache for the educators.

“The fact that the 2022/2023 procurement process has now been completed means that the schools have to wait an extended period to receive the much-needed furniture. We take note that 55 per cent of the primary school buildings, as well as 39 per cent of the secondary school buildings, have outlived their use.

“We are, however, pleased that parents will be getting much-needed relief as it relates to the grants.”

Lum Kin said TTUTA anticipates a rough and tough reopening of schools, as well as bumpy times during the upcoming term, and would continue to support its members.