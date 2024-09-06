Music Division congratulates Caribbean Music Award winners

Mighty Sparrow reciving his honouree award at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. -

THE Music Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (formerly MusicTT) has offered congratulations to all winners and honourees at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards held at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.

The awards, now in its second year, has firmly established itself as a premier event celebrating the rich and diverse musical heritage of the Caribbean, a media release said. The ceremony on August 29, was themed Voices of The Caribbean.

General manager of the Music Division Melissa Jimenez said in the release, “We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our TT artists on the global stage. The success of our artists at the Caribbean Music Awards underscores the strength and influence of our music within the broader Caribbean community and beyond. We are thrilled to see so many of our talented artists recognised for their contributions to the industry.”

In addition, two of TT’s musical icons were honoured for their outstanding contributions to Caribbean music. The Mighty Sparrow was celebrated for his enduring impact on calypso music. Ravi B was recognised for his significant influence in the chutney-soca genre.

The event also featured performances from a diverse lineup of Caribbean artists.

The Music Division said it recognises the importance of such platforms in promoting the work of local artists and bringing Caribbean culture to the world.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that uplift our music industry and look forward to continuing to celebrate the success of our artists at future events,” the release said.

Trinidad and Tobago’s artistes awards:

Video of the Year – soca: Nailah Blackman & Skinny Fabulous

Collaboration of the Year – soca: Nailah Blackman & Skinny Fabulous

Collaboration of the Year – reggae: Shaggy & Kes

Artist of the Year – soca: Patrice Roberts