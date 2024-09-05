Flags wave at funeral for colourful Joey Richardson

KEEPING THE FLAG FLYING: Grand send off for the late Joey Richardson, also known as the flagman, at his funeral at the St Phillip and St James RC Church in Chaguanas on September 4. Men raise their flags as the casket is carried out of the church. - Photos by Venessa Mohammed

IT was a funeral like no other, a fitting tribute for Joey Richardson.

After the funeral, massive flags just like the ones Richardson would brandish were held by all his friends and loved ones.

Richardson, better known as "the flagman" or "Posh," was an avid supporter of all TT sporting teams and West Indies cricket.

If a sporting event was taking place, you could count on his being there. West Indies, TT Red Force and the Soca Warriors were among the teams Richardson would support.

Dressed in TT colours, he would sit in the stands with a huge TT flag, and when a TT athlete was returning he would be at the Piarco International Airport waiting to thank them for representing the country.

Sport administrators, former athletes and police officers all attended the funeral. Richardson was a retired police officer.

A TT flag, a Trinbago Knight Riders flag, a TT Police Service flag and a Barbados flag were all flown at Richardson's funeral on September 4 at the St Philip and St James RC Church in Chaguanas. Many people wore red in tribute to him.

Richardson's former police colleagues, called the 79ers (they joined the police in 1979), were there to remember their friend and colleague.

Four of his friends from Barbados travelled to Trinidad for the funeral. Rodney Springer, Eric Norville, Arlette Belgrave and Shane Kellman all spent time with him during the 2024 Crop Over celebrations in Barbados.

Head of the police corporate communications unit Joanne Archie, former national goal-keeper Clayton Ince, immediate past president of the TT Olympic Committee Brian Lewis and former cricket umpire Peter Nero attended.

Richardson's daughter Josil Richardson, former police officer Vernon Ramirez and journalist Clayton Clarke all spoke at the service.

Ramirez said Richardson was a dedicated officer, who lived life to the fullest.

"Win, lose or draw, we must support the athletes," Ramirez said of his friend.

Josil said in recent years her father started to grow more facial hair and she would compliment him on his new look.

Clarke paid tribute to his friend in a poem. Part of it said, "A true patriot, the real international boss. Always decked in red, white and black. From his cap, to his shoes even the slacks. All complemented with that big, big flag. Towering over him, fluttering without lag.

"We met up all over the place. In the Oval, Savannah, stadium, on the ferry...he was everywhere, he couldn't stay home. A limer, traveller, supporter, he could roam."

Deacon Tris Mathura said, "Be the best you can be from the things you learnt from Joey."