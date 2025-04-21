Michal Paul grabs long jump bronze for Trinidad and Tobago

Omari Brown jumps in the long jump in the challenging boys Under-17 octathlon event at the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on April 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Trinidad and Tobago now have a total of 19 medals at the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships, which is being held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

TT now have seven gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

In the morning session on April 21, TT's Michal Paul jumped to a bronze medal in the boys Under-17 long jump event with a 7.03-metre effort. Jamaicans Amani Phillips (7.49m) and Michael Graham (7.33m) snatched gold and silver respectively.

Late on April 20, Tyrique Vincent, Omari Brown and Gianna Paul added gold for TT.

Vincent ended the gruelling boys decathlon Under-20 event with 6,522 points to claim gold, just ahead of Grenadian Jurel Clement (6,510). Mattias Serin of Guadeloupe was third with 6,249 points.

In the boys octathlon Under-17 event, Brown dominated the competition on his way to gold with 5,158 points. Finishing second was Shyiem Phillip of Grenada (4,766) and Kamron Henfield (4,572) of the Bahamas took bronze.

In the girls Under-20 long jump, Paul upset her teammate Janae De Gannes to win gold. Paul had a top jump of 6.48 metres which landed her gold. De Gannes, who broke the Carifta record last year with a 6.50m leap, had to settle for silver with a 6.36m leap.

Jamaican Rohanna Sudlow was third (6.15m).

TT closed the day with multiple relay medals. The TT girls 4x100m Under-20 quartet of Sierra Joseph, Sole Frederick, Noemi Theodore and Sanaa Frederick took bronze; the TT boys 4x100m Under-20 team of Trevaughn Stewart, Kadeem Chinapoo, Hakeem Chinapoo and Dylan Woodruffe bagged silver; Khordel Lewis, Jquan Douglas, Jayden Goodridge and Alex Seepersad earned bronze in the boys Under-17 4x100m relay; and the girls 4x100m Under-17 team of Zada Charles, Xiah Tobias, Eden Chee-Wah and Mikayla Granderson grabbed bronze.