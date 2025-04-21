Abrahim Ali, Avin Bissoondath star for Hillpiece in Brothers Premier League T20

THE Brothers Premier League T20 Night competition is in full swing with teams battling for the first prize of $25,000.

The tournament bowled off last month at the Brothers Recreation Ground in Williamsville and is expected to run until June.

The second-placed team will walk away with $8,000 and a trophy and third place will receive $3,000 and a trophy.

In recent matches, Hillpiece and Revellers won matches convincingly and Trixstaz managed to pull off a narrow win.

Abrahim Javid Ali and Avin Bissoondath are not twins, but they recorded identical knocks for Hillpiece against South Boys. Ali and Bissoondath both struck 71 to steer Hillpiece to a massive 198/4 batting first.

Haimraj Deochan and Pooran Ramdass tried to contain the Hillpiece batsmen with figures of 2/36 and 2/43 respectively.

In response, South Boys could only muster 122 all out in 16.3 overs as Hillpiece won by 76 runs. Ameer Mohammed struck 40 for South Boys in vain. Chad Persadie and Jason Paul did most of the damage for Hillpiece, snatching 3/26 and 3/27 respectively.

In a low-scoring match, Revellers defeated Rochard Road by eight wickets. Rochard Road posted 131/7, before Revellers raced to 135/2 in 9.5 overs.

Trixstaz held their nerve to grab a nine-run victory over Garth Road. Trixstaz scored 151/9 then limited Garth Road to 142/6.

Summarised scores:

HILLPIECE 198/4 (20 overs) (Abrahim Javid Ali 71, Avin Bissoondath 71; Haimraj Deochan 2/36, Pooran Ramdass 2/43) vs SOUTH BOYS 122 (16.3 overs) (Ameer Mohammed 40, Damien Maharaj 23, Chad Persadie 3/26, Jason Paul 3/27). Hillpiece won by 76 runs.

ROCHARD ROAD 131/7 (20 overs) (Randy Seelal 63 not out, Dillon Ramraj 27; Justin Samkaran 3/25, Brandon Wong Wai 2/19) vs REVELLERS 135/2 (9.5 overs) (Antonio Bebe 70, B Wong Wai 40 not out; R Seelal 1/16, Ammar Foolat 1/27). Revellers won by eight wickets.

TRIXSTAZ 151/9 (20 overs) (Justin Salick 35, John-Mark Boopraj 28; Arvin Jagessar 3/6, Nathan Roopan 2/19) vs GARTH ROAD 142/6 (20 overs) (Brandon Bhola 41, David Renne 33; Kyle Gookool 2/19, J Salick 2/25). Trixstaz won by nine runs.