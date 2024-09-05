ATFA: Chief administrator withheld fishermen's oil-spill compensation

Curtis Douglas, president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association - File photo

THE ALL Tobago Fisherfolk Association (ATFA) is accusing the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief administrator of withholding compensation for the fishermen who were among the major casualties of the February 7 oil spill.

The spill affected several coastal villages along the island’s southwestern peninsula.

The THA said in a statement on July 18 it had received its $50 million from the Government to help with expenses incurred as a result of the oil spill. It had originally requested just over $150 million.

At that time, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine assured the THA would work assiduously to ensure payments were made “to as many service providers as possible within the shortest practicable time frame."

At a news conference on September 5 at the Scarborough Esplanade, ATFA president Curtis Douglas said more than a month after the money was released, the fishermen are still awaiting compensation.

“With respect to the oil spill and compensation from the contractors who would have worked on the oil spill seven months ago, I am here today to say...the fisherfolk, which is ATFA, have not received any money, any payment. The only payment we would have received is some cacada (meagre sum) they would have given to us for one month in February,” he told reporters.

“Since then, the $50 million that was sent to the assembly, where the Chief Secretary and they came out and said they would have received it – we, the Tobago contractors, have not been paid as yet.”

Douglas said he learnt from Secretary of Finance and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts that the money was disbursed to the chief administrator.

“But for some reason, the administrator is playing God with the money for the fisherfolk. Over a month now, since they received that money, we haven’t received a penny.”

He urged Augustine to look into the matter.

“The people would have voted for you to represent them and you cannot have a public servant that is playing God with the people’s money deciding or pulling out from the pick-a-pan who she is going to pay and who she would not be paying.”