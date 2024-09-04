Civil-society group to launch crime report

David Abdulah - File photo

ALMOST nine months after meeting with some 13 civil-society groups to discuss crime and solutions, the People's Roundtable intends to release a comprehensive compilation of its findings on September 7 in a virtual launch.

The announcement came from the group's convenor, David Abdulah, during a press conference on September 4 at the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union's headquarters at Royal Road, San Fernando.

Abdulah described the January 31 summit as a success, as participants discussed gender-based violence, the education system, communities, white-collar crimes, business and the economy, among other issues.

Abdulah said recent statements by the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, along with statements and promised actions by the Commissioner of Police, had shown little effect by way of results in suppressing crime. He said the continued scourge has left citizens wanting harsher measures, but, as pointed out by one of the presenters at the summit, the usual move to increase resources to crime-fighting efforts does little to address the problem and instead leads to an increase in incidents.

"More resources does not equal more safety and security and less crime, and therefore we have to interrogate the root causes of crime and violence in our society.

"And if we don't address the root causes, then we're not going to find the right solutions, and we'll be spinning top in mud, and more and more people will be distressed. Businesses will close, people will migrate, there'll be a lack of investment, fewer jobs being created, and we go down into a spiral downwards, which is where we seem to be heading."

He said the summit addressed these root causes and its report will put forth viable solutions to address them. He said the report titled, When Things Fall Apart, the Centre can't Hold. Crime and Violence is Inevitable" will be launched at 3 pm on September 7. He said over 500 people have already been invited to the virtual event.

Abdulah said the report is not going to be another document on the topic that sits on a shelf, but would be acted on. He chose to withhold how the report's recommendations will be implemented, saying while there is a plan to do so, it will be revealed at the launch.

