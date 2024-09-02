Hello World takes Independence Cup

SWEET VICTORY: Hello World, with jockey Dillon Khelawan, was escorted to the winner's stage by owner Neil Poon Tip, third from left, trainer John O'Brien, left, and a connection of the Poon Tip Stud Farm, second from left, after winning the Independence Cup race at the Santa Rosa Park on August 31, in Arima. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

HELLO WORLD navigated sloppy conditions, a change in track and the threat of the field, to take the top honours in the feature race at the Independence Day card, sponsored by Carib, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on August 31.

With heavy rain over the past few days, the stewards made the decision to switch two races – race two and the feature race – that were listed for the turf track to the main track, after early morning showers made the turf course very soft.

With this decision, Midnight Lover, which was listed as turf-only in the feature contest, was scratched.

As the field now boiled down to eight runners in the Carib Independence Cup, it was still an open contest.

When the field was sent by starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 4.58pm, all the runners had a level break. Passing in front of the winning line for the first time, the field was tightly bunched.

As the thoroughbreds travelled up the back stretch the event began to take contest with the very speedy Sneaky Cheeky taking advantage of the race.

This time, filly Sneaky Cheeky did not have her own way as she was quickly brought back to her rivals by In The Headlines. As the pair continued to go up the back stretch they pulled themselves about six lengths clear with the contenders threading water.

With about 600 metres in the event, colt Hello World and another American-bred filly Kitten With A Whip began to part the choppy waters and started taking prisoners one by one.

As the runners approached 400 meters from home, Hello World now had a two-length gap on the field.

Jockey Dillon Khelawan asked the colt for a little more effort and he willingly obliged.

With about 50 metres to go, Kitten With A Whip came with another surge. However, Khelawan just showed Hello World the stick and he scooted some five lenghts clear to take the victory.

Khelawan had a hat-trick on the day's card with jockeys Tristan Phillips and veteran Ricardo Jadoo having one winner. In the trainers column, champion John O'Brien saddled three winners and Jose William-Samaroo and Glenn Mendez saddled one winner.

Racing action will continue on September 24 with the running of the Trinidad Derby over 2,000 metres.