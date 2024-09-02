Government continues to put farmers first

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein -

THE EDITOR: Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein recently presented letters of appointment to members of the newly established cabinet-appointed Food Security and Food Prices Committee.

Kudos to the Government for its initiatives and progressive thinking, which are geared to take this country to the next level and boost the agriculture sector.

It is evident, through this committee, that the Government continues to put farmers, and by extension the citizens, first. The committee comprising of experts (not only in agriculture, but in economics, trade and customer advocacy, and nutrition) proves that this was not done in a haphazard manner, but was well-orchestrated.

Food has to be accessible and affordable to all, but rising food prices continue to be a challenge. However, with this new committee I am confident that strategic initiatives will be put in place to provide solutions.

Keep up the good work.

TRISHANNA RATTANSINGH

Cascade