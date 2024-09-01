De Kock (87), Royals hand Falcons 3rd CPL loss

Quinton De Kock of Barbados Royals bats during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on September 1, in Antigua. - Photo courtesy Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images

Seventeen-year-old batsman Jewel Andrew gave another glimpse of his undoubted talent when he struck a breezy 48 off 35 balls, but it couldn't prevent Antigua and Barbuda Falcons from losing their third straight match of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The franchise debutants were hammered by nine wickets by Barbados Royals at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on September 1.

Batting first, the Falcons made a modest score of 145 for nine, with Andrew being the only player to get past the 20-run mark.

The Falcons lost two wickets in the powerplay and they were reeling at 74 for five in the 11th over, before Andrew gave the innings respectability with a 41-run partnership for the sixth wicket with his skipper Chris Green (20 off 16 balls).

West Indies seamer Obed McCoy (three for 31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, who were playing their first game of the 2024 campaign. McCoy took the wickets of Andrew and the dangerous Pakistani pair of Fakhar Zaman (17) and Imad Wasim (two), with former West Indies captain Jason Holder (two for 24) and Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (two for 21) taking two wickets apiece.

The Royals opening pair of Quinton de Kock (87 not out off 45 balls) and Rahkeem Cornwall (34 off 20) treated the Falcons bowling with disdain as they raced to 76 without loss after the powerplay. A savage de Kock hit nine fours and five sixes in his innings and he took 24 off Shamar Springer in a brutal display in the sixth over.

With the Royals' score on 80, Cornwall was dismissed by Wasim. However, de Kock and new batsman Shamarh Brooks (21 not out) ensured there was no further loss as they sealed the game with an unbeaten 69-run partnership.

De Kock got to his fifty off 26 balls, and the South African left-hander fittingly got the winning runs with 27 balls to spare when he thumped seamer Mohammad Amir over long-on for a massive six in the 16th over.

The Falcons will hope for better fortunes in their next game when they face St Lucia Kings from 7 pm on September 3 at the Sir Vivian Richards venue.

Summarised Scores:

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS: 145/9 from 20 overs (Jewel Andrew 48, Chris Green 20, Fakhar Zaman 17; Obed McCoy 3/31, Maheesh Theekshana 2/21( vs BARBADOS ROYALS: 149/1 from 15.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 87 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 34, Shamarh Brooks 21 not out; Imad Wasim 1/21). Royals won by nine wickets.