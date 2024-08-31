TKR begin 2024 CPL campaign vs Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard bats at a recent practice session. - TKR

FOUR-TIME Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will begin their 2024 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 31 at 7 pm.

The TKR players will be aiming to give TT something to smile about on Independence Day.

TKR are the most successful team in the history of the CPL, since the tournament began in 2013.

The last time TKR won the title was in 2020, which can be considered a drought as the local franchise has set a high standard over the years.

Again, TKR are a formidable outfit with captain Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Keacy Carty and Dwayne Bravo in the team.

Three of the foreign players expected to feature are Englishman Jason Roy, Afghan left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil and Australian Tim David. David will be available from mid-September as he is on international duty.

He will be replaced by American wicket-keeper/batter Andries Gous for the first four matches of the tournament.

Salamkheil, fellow left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and off spinner Narine will give Pollard many options in the spin bowling department.

TKR made it all the way to the final of the 2023 tournament, before losing to Guyana Amazon Warriors in a lopsided final at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

The TKR batsmen failed to deliver as they were bundled out for 94 in 18.1 overs. Amazon Warriors clinched their maiden CPL title by racing to 99/1 in 14 overs.

Patriots will be eyeing their second win of the 2024 tournament after escaping with a one-wicket victory in their opener against new franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on August 29.

After Falcons posted 163/4 in 20 overs, Patriots got the required single off the last delivery to close on 164/9 to win the contest.

The starting XI for Patriots had four South African players – Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rilee Rossouw. Together with regional players Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Dominic Drakes and captain Andre Fletcher, Patriots will be hoping to contend this year. Patriots won the crown in 2021, but had a poor showing in 2023.

TKR squad:

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Tim David, Jason Roy, Josh Little, Nathan Edward, Shaqkere Parris, Andries Gous.