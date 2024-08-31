Carib sponsors Independence racing card

Hello World, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, finishes first in the 2024 Arima Race Club Dixee Crackers Champagne Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park in Arima. - DANIEL PRENTICE/FILE PHOTO

JASON CLIFTON

Racing action will continue on August 31 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima with a five-race holiday card sponsored by Carib Brewery Ltd.

The feature attraction will be the final contest, which is the Carib Independence Cup, a grade-one race, that is open to horses three years and over. They will run 1,800 meters on the turf.

This contest has attracted a field of nine thoroughbreds.

Champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle four of the nine entrants. It is expected that Hello World will be sent off as a short-price favourite when the gates fly at 4.30pm.

His assignment may not be an easy one as he would have opposition coming from American-bred runner Sneaky Cheeky, a very impressive winner on her outing at the start of this month. Other contenders that may be looking to take the spoils from Hello World are his stablemates Princess Aruna, Crown Prince and In The Headlines. The other two American-bred runners – Striking Chrome and Kitten With A Whip – should not be left out of the mix.

Turfites will also have the pleasure of seeing Secret Pages, Hot Rod Kashton and Unbelievable all having their final prep races before the Trinidad Derby on September 24.

Another keen betting contest will be the third race in which punters will witness American-bred runners El Chico Malo and The Goddess Nike having their first racetrack appearance. Also in this contest, derby contenders Secret Pages and Hot Rod Kashton will throw down the gauntlet.

Post-time for the holiday card is 1.30pm.