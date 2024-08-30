Jereem earns bronze at Rome Diamond League

Muzala Samukonga, of Zambia, centre, runs ahead of Kirani James, of Grenada, right, and Jereem Richards, of Trinidad And Tobago, to win the men's 400 meters during the Diamond League Golden Gala Pietro Mennea athletics meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, August 30. - AP

JEREEM Richards stormed back in the men's 400m race to earn bronze, when the Rome leg of the Wanda Diamond League was held on August 30.

Richards, who finished fourth at the 2024 Paris Olympics a few weeks ago in a new national record of 43.78 seconds, showed resilience to emerge third. The Trinidad and Tobago runner was in fifth place heading into the final 100m, but a late surge got him on the podium as he beat Bayapo Ndori of Botswana to the line.

Richards finished in 44.55 and Ndori ended in 44.56, in the capital of Italy.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia won the race comfortably in 43.99 and Grenadian star Kirani James took silver in 44.30.

Samukonga was third in the Olympic final to deny Richards a medal.

The top three finishers in Rome all competed in the final in Paris.

One week ago, Richards was fifth in 20.10 in the men's 200m event at the Lausanne edition of the Diamond League in Switzerland. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana copped gold in 19.64.