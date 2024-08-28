Rain spoils second round of CWI U-17 50-over matches

FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 cricketers get to ready to take the field. - Lincoln Holder

Persistent rain played a telling part in Trinidad and Tobago's second match of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men's Under-17 50-over Championships on August 27, as their encounter with Leeward Islands at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal was deemed a no-result with only 23 overs possible.

On August 25, TT got a nervy two-run win over Windward Islands in their first game of the 50-over tournament in a game which was reduced to 22 overs per side.

Against the Leewards, TT had a very sloppy start with the bat as they slipped to 92 for six before bad weather had the final say.

Middle-order batsman Ryan Yearwood scored 18, with captain Brendan Boodoo and opener Darrius Batoosingh scoring 17 and 14 respectively.

Micah McKenzie grabbed figures of two for four from his three overs and he took the scalps of Batoosingh and Jayden Kent (four) before the game was eventually called off.

It's been a frustrating few days for the Leewards, as their opening match against Jamaica on August 25 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The other two matches on August 27 were also called off without a result.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Jamaica were bowled out for 152 after 47.1 overs, but the game was called off before Guyana could muster a reply.

At Gilbert Park in California, Windwards were bowled out for 123 by the two-day champions Barbados, who were then reduced to 29 for one before the rain ended play.

The next round of 50-over matches will be played on August 29.