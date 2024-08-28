MV Emprendedora arrives to aid inter-island cargo transport

Customs officers board the Emprendedora cargo vessel at the Cruise Ship Complex, Port of Spain last year. - Jeff K Mayers/File photo

The MV Emprendedora arrived in TT on August 27 and will assist with cargo requirements to and from Tobago while the Cabo Star is being repaired.

Registered in Venezuela, the MV Emprendedora is a landing craft with about a tenth of the capacity of the Cabo Star.

The TT Inter-Island Transportation Co Ltd (TTIT) advised truckers and port users the Venezuelan vessel will begin operating on August 28 at 2pm.

Also, additional sailings were included on the schedule from August 27-30 to assist with the cargo requirements during the absence of the Cabo Star, which was damaged by fire on August 20. Repairs to the vessel should be completed by August 30.

On August 28, there will be additional sailing of the APT James from Tobago at 11am, the Buccoo Reef from Trinidad at 11am, of the Galleons Passage from Trinidad at 9am and from Tobago at 3pm.

On August 29 and 30 the Galleons Passage will have two additional sailings from Trinidad at 9am and from Tobago at 3pm.

The MV Emprendedora was brought on the seabridge in September last year, ironically owing to another fire on the Cabo Star.