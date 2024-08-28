HOPE: 'Is PM trying to win votes?'

Political leader of HOPE Timothy Hamel-Smith. -

TIMOTHY Hamel-Smith, leader of the HOPE party (Honesty, Opportunity, Performance, Empowerment), has asked whether the Prime Minister's proposal to change the national coat of arms is an attempt to win votes ahead of next year's general election.

He also asked why Dr Rowley would want to spend millions of dollars on such an initiative instead of directing expenditure to more important national issues.

The new coat of arms would see Christopher Columbus's three ships replaced by the steelpan.

Rowley announced the change at a special PNM party convention on August 18 and said the new emblem would be phased in over six months.

In a statement on August 28, Hamel-Smith said there is no evidence to suggest planning and analysis were done to ensure such a project is socially and financially sustainable."

"Simply throwing money at a fantasy project without regard to planning or outcomes leads to the conclusion that his focus on pan is simply vote-catching expenditure."

Hamel-Smith identified crime, revitalising the education system, improving public infrastructure and improving health care as examples of areas where more public expenditure should be directed at this time.

He repeated that spending money on cosmetic symbols "is nothing short of misguided priorities."

He called on Rowley to reconnect with the country's needs and reallocate public funds where they are needed.

He added that Trinidad and Tobago needs leadership that cares, listens and acts in the best interests of all.

Hamel-Smith was Senate President from June 2010 to September 2015