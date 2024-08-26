Woman’s body found in Barrackpore, husband chopped

A 45-year-old woman was beaten to death over the weekend in the Barrackpore district in an attack that left her common-law husband fighting for his life.

Reshma Peters, 45, of Wilson Road in Barrackpore, was found dead on August 25 around 10 am at the roadside at Mohess Road with injuries to the head, hip and right leg.

The police said she and her common-law husband, Ravi Samlal, 36, were walking along Mohess Road Extension around 9.30 pm on August 24 when a car pulled up alongside them.

A man got out and chopped Samlal, leaving him unconscious.

He later regained consciousness, but neither Peters nor the attacker was there. He managed to walk about half a mile and alerted a relative, who called the police.

Up to August 25, Samlal was at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Sgt Elvin and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

Cpl Latchman is leading the investigation.