Coast Guard: No one injured during attack on wreck of Gulfstream

The Gulfstream's arrival at Sea Lots, Port of Spain on August 22. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Energy

THE Coast Guard has said none of its members were injured during an exchange of gunfire with intruders on a vessel in the Sea Lots area on August 23. This contradicts an earlier release sent out by the Energy and Energy Industries Ministry, which said a response team member was injured.

The vessel was a support vessel for the wreck of the Gulfstream, which sank off Cove, Tobago, on February 7, causing an oil spill there, was refloated on August 20 and taken to Sea Lots, Port of Spain, on August 22.

In a release on August 25, the Coast Guard said while officers were on security duty

onboard a vessel in the Sea Lots area on the night of August 23, they saw intruders boarding it.

It said when confronted, the intruders briefly exchanged gunfire with officers, then fled.

The Coast Guard said it was continuing to assist police investigations.

On August 24, the Energy and Energy Industries Ministry said unidentified raiders had tried to board a support vessel located near the wreck of the Gulfstream at Sea Lots.

It said Coast Guard officers were on site and intervened. The ministry said there was an exchange of gunfire, and one member of the response crew suffered

a non-life-threatening injury and was receiving medical attention.