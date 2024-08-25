Windies bowlers stifle South Africa to seal T20 series

West Indies captain Rovman Powell, left, congratulates pacer Romario Shepherd after he took a wicket against South Africa in the second T20 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on August 25. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

A STIFLING bowling performance from West Indies put the brakes on South Africa as the hosts snatched victory by 30 runs in the second T20, for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on August 25.

After being knocked out the T20 World Cup in the Super Eight phase by South Africa, West Indies would be pleased to exact some measure of revenge against the Proteas, albeit a weakened version of the team that went all the way to the final before losing to India.

West Indies seemed to have learned from the mistakes of the World Cup and the first T20, with better death bowling and less predictability in their bowling attack.

Chasing 180 for victory, South Africa started at a frenetic pace with a 63-run opening stand inside five overs.

However, once the first wicket fell to Guyanese pacer Shamar Joseph, the runs slowly began to dry up for South Africa.

The turning point in the match was the 14th-16th overs, bowled by left-arm spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, which yielded just 13 runs with Hosein taking two wickets and Motie grabbing one.

It left South Africa six down and still needing 42 runs off 24 balls.

Guyanese quicks Joseph (3/31) and Man-of-the-Match Romario Shepherd (3/15) cleaned up the rest to bowl out their rivals for 149, as Windies won handsomely for the second match in a row. Windies won the first T20 by seven wickets.

Earlier, brisk knocks from Shai Hope (41 off 22), Rovman Powell (35 off 22), Sherfane Rutherford (29 off 18) and Alick Athanaze (28 off 21) propelled Windies to a healthy 179/6 off their 20 overs.

The final match of the series bowls off on August 27.