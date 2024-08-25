AC PoS, Police both held 1-1 in Concacaf Caribbean Cup

Miscallenous Police playmaker Joevin Jones (L) is confronted by Real Hope FA's Daniel Saint Fleur during their Concacaf Caribbean Cup opener at Sabina Park, Jamaica on August 22. Photo courtesy Oneil Miller/Straffon Images. -

Reigning Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) winners AC PoS and TTPFL runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC had similar results to start their Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaigns as they both drew their respective opening matches 1-1 versus Haitian opposition on August 22.

AC PoS and Defence Force were TTPFL's representatives at the Caribbean Cup last year, but both teams exited at the group stage.

Playing against Ouanaminthe in their Group B encounter at the Estadio Moca 85 Stadium in Dominican Republic, AC PoS put themselves in position to get a favourable result when new signing Shackiel Henry bundled the ball over the line from close range in the 34th minute after Weslie John headed a John-Paul Rochford corner across the face of the goal.

AC PoS' goal was scrappy, and Ouanaminthe's goal was of a similar nature, as Joseph Willinx scored from close range in the 52nd minute after Soca Warriors goalkeeper Denzil Smith uncharacteristically spilled a left-side cross from Ovil Phady.

The Ouanaminthe team showed a penchant to shoot from distance in the second half, and both Jean Brevil Delgado and skipper Roobens Philogene fired just wide of the mark from long range in the latter stages of the contest as they desperately tried to get the elusive go-ahead goal.

At Sabina Park, Jamaica in their Group A encounter, Police got an 87th minute goal from substitute Kwesi "Jep" Allen as they salvaged a draw with Real Hope FA.

The Haitian team took the lead in the 35th minute when the nippy Angelo Exilus, a former Eagles FC player, beat goalkeeper Adrian Foncette with a low right-footed shot following a dreadful mixup at the back between defenders Robert Primus and Mekeil Williams.

Veteran striker and new signing Kevon "Showtime" Woodley should have equalised for Police before the half, but he spurned a pair of headed chances. The latter chance saw Woodley's close range header being palmed off the post by Gooly Elien in first-half stoppage-time.

Police seemed to be leaving Sabina Park without a point, but Allen scored with a sweet header four minutes after coming on the pitch to add the perfect touch to a cross from fellow sub Elijah Belgrave.

AC PoS will play FC Moca in the Dominican Republic in their next game on August 27, with Police FC facing new signing Kaile Auvray and his Cavalier FC team at Sabina Park on August 29.

Cavalier FC finished as runners-up in last year's Concacaf Caribbean Cup and are the reigning Jamaica Premier League champs. Cavalier opened their 2024 Caribbean Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Jamaican rivals Mt Pleasant FA on August 20.