Referees earn training during U-14 Challenge Series

Referees and assessors during a training programme at the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 Challenge Series referees being held in TT. - Photo courtesy CMC

PORT-OF-SPAIN: The 2024 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago is not just a showcase of young football talent, but also a crucial training ground for 46 aspiring referees and five assessors and instructors in training. These future match officials are undergoing rigorous theoretical and practical sessions under the mentorship of current FIFA referees.

Notable among the mentors is Mijensa Rensch of Suriname, who officiated as the fifth official in the final of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Her presence highlights the level of expertise guiding the rookies.

The referee development initiative is a key component of the challenge series, continuing the CFU Next Generation Course’s mission to prepare referees for the global stage. The programme began with intensive training on August 12, ahead of the tournament’s kickoff on August 16.

During the opening ceremony on August 15, Dave Meikle, Next Gen administrator and CFU referee committee member, emphasised the visibility and opportunities the tournament offers to the referees, urging them to seize the moment.

Concacaf’s manager of refereeing, Mark Cahen, encouraged participants to set short-term goals and learn from their mistakes, stressing the importance of professionalism and growth under pressure.

“Let’s embrace professionalism, learn from our mistakes, and effectively manage the pressure. Together we all can elevate the standards of officiating and continue to inspire the next generation of referees,” Cahen said.

Beyond officiating, the programme also focuses on developing referee instructors and assessors, aiming to establish a strong Caribbean presence in global football. Since its inception, 17 Next Gen referees have earned their FIFA badges, a testament to the programme’s success.

CMC