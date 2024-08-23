Martin George: Tobago becoming 'more murderous' than Trinidad

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George. - File photo by Roger Jacob

CLAIMING Tobago is becoming “more murderous” than Trinidad, the Tobago Business Chamber is urging citizens to put pressure on the police to deal with the island’s worsening crime situation.

The chamber’s chairman Martin George made the appeal on August 23 in the wake of the shooting death of Kerlon Thomas on the night of August 21.

Thomas, 21, was liming with a group of men on the side of the road at Friendsfield when three men got out of a station wagon and began shooting at them.

Thomas died on the spot but three other men – one in critical condition – remain warded at the Scarborough General Hospital. He is Tobago’s 20th murder to date for 2024.

Outraged at the latest killing, George, in a WhatsApp video, said Tobago, with a population of about 60,000, is more murderous than Trinidad on a per-capita basis.

“I want that to sink in to the public and to the population in Tobago, because when you look at it, you do the numbers, you work out the statistics, it shows that it is actually now ahead of Trinidad in murders on a per-capita basis,” he said.

“So we can no longer sit back in Tobago and point fingers at Trinidad and say, 'Trinidad is a dangerous place that is not safe.'”

George said Tobagonians are not safe.

“Our blood is being spilled on the streets in the cafeterias, in the bars, in the rumshops. Doctors are being hit by stray bullets. It is just murder and mayhem…So we have to do better and we have to do it now.”

He said the voices of the people must be heard.

“So we of the Tobago Business Chamber, we call upon our business leaders, we call upon all leaders of civic society, religious leaders, social activists to join with us. We put pressure on the authorities and we say enough is enough.

“We call upon the TTPS to get the job done. We are tired of the old talk and all the rumblings about, 'They are on top of it.' No, you are not on top of it. The criminals are on top. Let’s be real.

“So we need some real decisive action to put a stop to the criminal activity that is taking place in Tobago and to bring Tobago back to some sense of peace calm, tranquillity, safety, security and sanctity."