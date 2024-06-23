Diego Government Primary tops essay-writing competition

From left, councillor Marcia Marslin for Petit Valley/ Cocorite, first place winner Renecia Frederick, third place winner Tamia De Souza, second place winner Kealon Noel and Mayor Akeliah Glasgow-Warner. - Photos courtesy Jenna Edwards-Barran

Cheers echoed through the auditorium of the Diego Martin National Library on June 18, as Renecia Frederick copped first place in the Diego Martin Borough Corporation (DMBC) essay-writing competition.

The standard four student of Diego Martin Government Primary received $1,000 in school supply vouchers, $500 worth of MovieTowne vouchers and a trophy.

The children were asked to write about topics such as If I Were Mayor for the Day; Your Dream Adventure/Favourite Place in the Borough; and My Councillor.

The borough corporation also rewarded the youngsters who participated in its video competition, but did not make it to the finals. They received a participation trophy, a $100 book store voucher, and a Wendy's TT voucher.

The essay and video competitions were part of its month-long celebrations to mark Diego Martin's first anniversary of becoming a borough.

Second place went to Kealon Noel of Four Roads Government Primary, who received $700 worth of school-supply vouchers, $300 worth of MovieTowne vouchers and a trophy.

Tamia De Souza, of Carenage Girls' Government Primary, received $300 worth of school-supply vouchers, $200 worth of MovieTowne vouchers and a trophy for placing third.

All other participating schools – St Anthony’s Girls' RC, Crystal Stream Government, Pt Cumana Government, Diego Martin Girls' RC and Cocorite Government Primary School – received a participation trophy, a $100 bookstore voucher, and a Domino's Pizza voucher.

Mayor Akeliah Glasgow-Warner, in a news release from the DMBC, said, “Every single school and individual performer did an exceptional job. It's clear that Diego Martin is brimming with talented young writers and videographers.

"I was captivated by the creativity, insight, and skill displayed in your essays and videos. So much so, that every participant will be recognised and rewarded with a participation trophy, as I want every child and every parent to be aware that the Borough is fully supportive of our burgesses and wishes them well as they continue to grow and develop their abilities.”

She added, "In the next few days, as we come to the end of the celebrations, we look forward to seeing what other amazing achievements our talented members of the community possess. Congratulations again to all winners. You have made the community of Diego Martin shine!"