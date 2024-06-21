Trinidad and Tobago pedal to team sprint silver at Jr Pan Am Cycling

Trinidad and Tobago's junior team sprint team, left, celebrate their silver medal finish at the Jr Pan Am Cycling Champs in Lima, Peru, on June 19. Colombia, centre, won gold, while Mexico took bronze. - DIEGO TRESIERRA

Trinidad and Tobago pedalled to men’s team sprint silver on day one of the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships, which rode off in Lima, Peru, on June 19.

The trio of Danell James, Syndel Samaroo and Jelani Nedd clocked a combined time of 46.144 seconds, riding at a speed of 58.512km/h, along the Velodrome Videna San Luis track.

Winning gold was Colombia’s Julian Quintana, Nicolas Madrid and Juan Diego Torres in a nippy 45.626s. They rode at an approximate speed of 59.176km/h.

Mexico’s Cesar Lopez, Aidyn Moreno and Etan Ramirez earned bronze in 47.150s (57.264km/h) and Aregentina’s Donato Ceratti, Inaki Serrano and Roberto Murillo took fourth in 47.174s (57.234km/h).

On June 20, lone women’s representative Makaira Wallace had a promising start to her sprint campaign as she finished second-fastest in the opening flying 200m event.

Wallace clocked 11.361s, and in the process, set a new national junior and elite women's flying 200m record. She finished behind the fastest qualifier of the bunch, Colombian Lorena Cuadrado, who stopped the time at11.075s. Another Colombian, Mariana Perez (11.513s) rounded the top three fastest of eight qualifiers.

Also in action on June 20 are James and Samaroo in the keirin. Jadian Neaves takes on the men’s scratch race.