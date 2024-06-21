Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee boss: Rally behind the athletes

Belinda Bain-Hares of the Surfing Association of TT shows a St Patrick's Newtown Boys RC student how to balance on a surfboard, during the TT Olympic Committe Olympic Day celebrations, at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on June 21. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Diane Henderson has appealed to the TT public to support the athletes in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which is just five weeks away. The games will be held from July 26-August 11.

Speaking to Newsday during Olympic Day celebrations at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on June 21, Henderson was excited.

"I think it is all positive. I think we are in a good spot right now," she said.

The TT Olympic team normally has a large athletics contingent and Henderson called on local fans to support these athletes at the National Association of Athletics Administrations Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from June 28-30. The local championships will serve as another chance for athletes to make the Olympic qualifying standard.

"We wait for the last part of the athletics (preparation) next week at the stadium and we call everybody to really come out and support the athletes. As well, there is CCCAN (swimming) this week. Come out and support and continue to rally behind the athletes on the way to the Olympics."

Cyclist Nicholas Paul, swimmer Dylan Carter and 200-metre track specialist Jereem Richards are among TT's medal hopefuls.

A pre-camp for some of the TT Olympic athletes has been confirmed ahead of the 2024 games.

TT's chef de mission Lovie Santana-Duke confirmed that athletics, swimming and the cycling teams will have camps ahead of the games. TT are trying to rebound after finishing without a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which was held a year late because of covid19.

Santana-Duke said, "Thus far, we have confirmation that we would have athletics, swimming and cycling (camps).

"Unfortunately, we are not in a position to have all three sports at one camp. However, we will have the athletics camp in Toulouse, France; that is a collaboration with the Pan Am Sports Organisation.

"Swimming has organised their pre-games camp which we will support; and our cyclists will remain at UCI (in Switzerland) and then come across to Paris for the start of the competition."

The swimming camp will start around July 10 and some members of the athletics contingent will leave TT on July 16.

Santana-Duke said the camps are a key component in the preparation.

"Based on my experience it is very important.

"One, not only for the athletes to acclimatise but also to build the chemistry as a team going into the games. That allows for them to build that bond and it really adds (to the preparation). When you see how they interact with each other...they know they have their team-mates support."

Friday's Olympic Day was buzzing with activity as children got the opportunity to compete in various sports including tennis, basketball, netball, boxing, football, volleyball and skateboarding.

TT athletes like boxers Tianna Guy and Nigel Paul helped pass on their knowledge.

"We have approximately 300 students from schools across the country from far as Biche and Tobago, who came on the ferry, to be part of today's Olympic Day activities," Henderson said. "The kids are getting a hands-on experience...an actual involvement in the sport itself.

"These are children from all over the country in different communities getting an opportunity to learn sports that they never experienced before...Hopefully they are inspired to do a sport, pick up a spot and to continue with it."

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development and many sponsors supported the initiative.

"It has been a great day and the activities are really fruitful," said Henderson.