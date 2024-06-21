OWTU opposes potential refinery interest by Indian businessman

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with Indian businessman Naveen Jindal on June 17 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy OPM

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president-general Ancel Roget says the union is opposed to government having discussions with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, about a potential interest the Indian company may have in the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Roget made the comment during a Labour Day rally at Charlie King Junction, Fyzabad on June 19.

In a statement on June 18, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the Prime Minister met with company chairman Naveen Jindal at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on June 17.

The OPM added that Jindal's visit was a result of Dr Rowley's visit to India last month where Rowley met several business leaders and invited them to explore investment opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago.

"Mr Jindal is interested in the potential of the Petrotrin refinery and this subject formed part of the discussions at today’s meeting."

To date, there has been no further communication from government so far with respect to this meeting.

The OPM said another delegation of Indian businessmen is expected to arrive in TT next week.

Roget said, "The OWTU will not stand idly by and allow anybody to walk in here and take over that refinery. Foreign businessman or not. Whoever you may be. We must be part in going forward in the operation of that refinery."

Before the restructuring of Petrotrin into Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), in which it still exists as a non-trading entity, the OWTU was the recognised majority union for Petrotrin workers.

At a news conference on May 6, Energy Minister Stuart Young said government remains optimistic over the sale of the Petrotrin refinery as a potential buyer is getting closer to closing a deal.

He said, the company still had to submit proposals and continue its due diligence as it continued the negotiation process with Government.

Roget also challenged Rowley and Young to a public debate on the closure of the Petrotrin in November 2018.

"We want to stand right here, in the (Hasely Crawford) National Stadium or in Skinner Park or in Queen's Park Savannah, we on one side and they on the other side. We will show definitely how they had absolutely no reason to close Petrotrin."

Since its closure in November 2018, government has invited several entities to make offers to buy the refinery for operations. One such company was the OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies which made an offer in that same year.

Government turned down that company’s offer.

Patriotic made a second offer to buy the refinery in 2021.

This offer was also declined.