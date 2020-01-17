Powergen stomp into UWI T20 semis

POWERGEN threw their name into the hat for the 2020 UWI-Unicom Twenty20 title in commanding fashion as they stomped into the semis with a routine seven-wicket win over South rivals, Preysal. Powergen restricted Denesh Ramdin’s men to 120 for nine in their allotted overs before coasting to 126 for three in 16.2 overs on Wednesday night at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at SPEC, UWI. Powergen will now face Merry Boys in the second semi-final on Saturday night for a spot in Sunday’s final, with Queen’s Park Cricket Club facing Malteenoes All-Stars from Guyana on Friday. All matches are at the same venue and will bowl off from 6pm.

Powergen had the timeless Dave “Tadpole” Mohammed to thank with another man-of-the-match performance as he claimed three for 23 in his four to stymie Preysal. Preysal couldn’t handle Powergen’s spin at all with Kavesh Kantasingh, another ex-national bowler, claiming two for 19 from his four. Mohammed started things in style, bowling Kadesh Samlalsingh for 13 prior to scalping young gun Mark Deyal for three. Kamil Pooran tried to get the innings going with 33 off 30 (two fours, two sixes) but he found partners tough to come by as only five batters got into double figures.

Daniel St Clair would bowl Pooran for 33 and from there, Preysal capitulated. Kantasingh removed Varoon Samaroo for 18 after a couple slogs for six, luring him into a big heave to Ewart Nicholson, while Ramdin kept himself way too low in the lineup and was out LBW to Ancil Bhagan for four. Christian Thurton made ten with a couple fours before Kantasingh removed his stumps and Saiba Batoosingh fell LBW to Mohammed for six, setting up pacer Jarlanie Seales to kill off the innings. Seales bowled Shazan Babwah for two and then had Seuraj Suepaul edging behind to Steve Katwaroo for a similar score. Justin Joseph ended on 12 not out with Stephon Ramdial unbeaten on two. Seales finished with two for 18.

Powergen took their time although it was a wobbly start with Cephas Cooper edging Suepaul behind to Ramdin for two. Ewart Nicholson was run out for one by Joseph but opener Katwaroo continued his impressive form with the bat. He accumulated a patient 40 not out off 47 with four fours while Akeil Cooper proved to be the aggressor with 27 off 20. The latter smashed three fours in just under half hour at the crease but eventually fell LBW to Joseph. Despite a slight shower, no overs were lost and Jeron Maniram stepped into the wicket to help close the match with 33 off 26. He ended unbeaten with two fours and two sixes, with a maximum off Samaroo over mid-wicket sending Preysal packing.

Admission for these knockout games is $50 to the public and $40 for UWI staff and students with ID.