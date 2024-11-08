Red Force spin to win as WI Academy suffer nine-wicket loss

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley plays a forward defensive shot against West Indies Academy during the CG United Super50 cricket tournament at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, UWI, St Augustine on November 7, 2024. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

SPIN did the trick for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as the quartet of Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles and Jason Mohammed grabbed all ten wickets to lead the host team to a crushing victory over West Indies Academy on November 7 in the CG United Super50 tournament.

Leg spinner Cariah was the pick of the bowlers, snatching 4/37 to propel Red Force to a nine-wicket win at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre, a Caribbean Premier League winner with St Lucia Kings last month, took 3/14 in eight overs. Off spinners Bryan Charles and Jason Mohammed were also among the wickets, taking 2/23 and 1/27 respectively as Windies Academy could only muster 135 all out in 34.2 overs.

Speaking to the media following the match, Cariah said, "I thought the wicket helped with our spinners. We could have gotten them out for a little less, but the fielding department I think that is one area we need to buck up on. We are playing against Guyana in the next game, we got three really tough games coming up."

Cariah said he has been working on his bowling variations. "I am bowling some more googlies these days. Everything is nice."

Joshua Bishop and Rivaldo Clarke showed the most resilience for West Indies Academy, scoring 31 and 30 respectively.

Red Force only had one blemish in their run chase as Tion Webster fell for three to spinner Bishop. Amir Jangoo, who scored 96 in the last match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, continued his prolific form with 70 not out off 78 balls which included six fours and two sixes. Opener Kjorn Ottley was watchful, ending on 42 not out off 71 deliveries (two fours, one six).

The partnership between the left-handed pair was worth 130 runs.

Cariah, a quality batsman, has been watching from the sidelines as the top order is scoring heavily. "They are batting really well," Cariah said. "Once we get the win that is very important for us. Any sport you play, you play to win. I thought those guys batted fantastic."

Red Force got to the target in the nick of time as rain arrived at the ground when the players were still walking off the field. Pierre took home the player of the match award.

The other match on November 7 ended in a no result between Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair. Scorpions were 162/6 after 41.3 overs when rain stopped play. Jermaine Blackwood wan unbeaten on 63 for the Scorpions and spinner Ashmead Nedd took 2/23 in ten overs for Harpy Eagles.

On November 8, Leeward Islands Hurricanes play Windward Islands Volcanoes at UWI from 9 am and Combined Campuses and Colleges tackle Barbados Pride at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy from 1 pm.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES ACADEMY 135 (34.2 overs) (Joshua Bishop 31, Rivaldo Clarke 30; Yannic Cariah 4/37, Khary Pierre 3/14, Bryan Charles 2/23) vs TT RED FORCE 136/1 (26.1 overs) (Amir Jangoo 70 not out, Kjorn Ottley 42). Red Force won by nine wickets.