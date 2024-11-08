Pooran, Hosein return for Windies T20s vs England

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hits a six against England in a 2023 T20 series at the National Cricket Stadium in Saint George's, Grenada. FILE PHOTO -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a strong 15-man T20 squad to face England for the first two fixtures in a five-match series against England, bowling off on November 9 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. CWI said it will reveal the squad for the remaining games in Saint Lucia at a later date.

The series bowls off with back-to-back matches in Barbados on November 9 and 10 before moving to Saint Lucia for the final games on November 14, 16, and 17.

The West Indies T20 team has been a dominant force at home, remaining unbeaten in four T20 international series since 2023. This impressive run has propelled them up the ICC men’s T20 rankings, showcasing their resurgence on the global stage.

Head coach Daren Sammy expressed his enthusiasm for the highly competitive series, where the team is aiming for consecutive series wins against the visitors. The hosts defeated England 2-1 in the ODI series a few days ago.

Sammy said: "The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players. However, the difficulty will be picking the 11, as every single player is challenging for a spot. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games and this rivalry series."

Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Russell, who missed the recent Sri Lanka tour owing to personal reasons, rejoin the squad, adding depth and experience for this exciting series. Medium pacer Matthew Forde, recently named Player of the Series in the CG United ODI series, steps in to replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The West Indies T20I Squad for the first two games of the five-game series is as follows:

WI T20 squad:

Rovman Powell (Captain)

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shimron Hetmyer

Terrance Hinds

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Nicholas Pooran

Andre Russell

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

