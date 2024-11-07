Amazon Warriors add West Indian trio for Super League

In this June 2 file photo, West Indies batsman Roston Chase plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. - AP Photo

GUYANA Amazon Warriors have added the West Indian trio of Mark Deyal, Shamar Springer and Roston Chase for the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League which will be held from November 26-December 7.

Amazon Warriors and four other franchises from around the world will compete for a US $1 million first prize. Hampshire Hawks, Lahore Qalanders, Rangpur Riders and Victoria will also feature in the tournament.

Springer and Chase were part of other franchises in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League which ended in early October. Chase had a solid campaign for the St Lucia Kings, delivering with ball and bat. In the final, Chase hit 39 not out off 22 balls to help steer Kings to a victory over Amazon Warriors.

Springer had a breakthrough tournament for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, grabbing 12 wickets to end as his team's best bowler.

Deyal was selected to play for the Trinbago Knight Riders this year, but missed the tournament because of injury.

Many of the team's regional core players will be available for the Super League including Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and West Indies One-Day International captain Shai Hope.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad: Imran Tahir (captain), Moeen Ali, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorious, Hassan Khan, Tanzim Hasan Khan, Kevlon Anderson, Keemo Paul, Mark Deyal, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Springer.