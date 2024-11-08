[UPDATED] Point Fortin mourns 'Aunty Pam' after fatal accident

Pamela Idemudia. -

PAMELA Idemudia, one of the two women hit by a car while crossing the street in Point Fortin on November 6, has died.

Police reported that around 11.55 am, a man lost control of his car and hit two pedestrians just outside the Egypt Government Primary School.

CCTV footage showed the women beginning to cross the road, while one tried to run back to the pavement as the car neared.

There is a school-zone zebra crossing and a traffic light there. On mornings, that area typically has traffic wardens.

The women were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital, but Idemudia was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital in critical condition.

Police gave the driver a breathalyser test which determined he was sober.

Idemudia, the principal of Treasures Early Learning and Special Education Centre in Point Fortin, died in hospital on the night of November 7.

She was well known in the borough and many took to social media to post condolences. She was fondly called Aunty Pam.

The other victim, Esther Noel, has since been discharged from the hospital.

Idemudia's family told Newsday they preferred not to speak at this time.

Among those posting condolences for her on social media was Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr.

He posted on a family member's profile, saying: "Condolences to you. May God grant your family strength."

Idemudia is remembered as a great teacher and hailed for her strong faith in God. She fellowshipped at the Church of the Nazarene in Point Fortin.

The Church of the Nazarene TT District posted on Facebook: "(We) extend sincere condolences and God's peace to the Point Fortin Church of the Nazarene and family of Mrs Pamela Idemudia who went to be with the Lord yesterday.

"'Aunty Pam' was a dedicated mother, early childhood educator and leader...We wish her family and friends all of God's strength during this time."

Alderman Kobe Sandy of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation also sent his condolences online. He is the corporation's chairman of education and school community alliance.

"Affectionately known as Aunty Pam, she was my first teacher having attended Precious Jewels Kindergarten. I vividly remembered her profound impact on my life and I know that hundreds In the Point Fortin community can attest the same.

"Point Fortin has indeed lost a pillar in the field of education and early child development however her spirit remains strong in all of us whom she have left an indelible mark."

This story was originally published with the title Pre-school principal dies after being struck by car and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

