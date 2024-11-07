Police foil theft of calypsonian Abbi Blackman's car

Singer Abbi Blackman during a performance in 2022. - File photo

In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday night, St Clair police foiled a brazen carjacking attempt involving calypsonian Abbi Blackman, near the KFC car park on Saddle Road, Maraval, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the discovery of a stolen car with fraudulent licence plates.

At about 9.50 pm, police on patrol saw the victim, Blackman, being accosted by two men outside her silver Kia Sportage. A third suspect was spotted in a silver Hyundai Elantra which appeared to be blocking her car.

Reports described one suspect as six foot tall, slim-built, wearing a cream shirt, cream pants and a dark brown bucket hat. The man was demanding Blackman's car keys, grabbed her by the neck and forcibly took them.

When the man saw the police, he and one of his accomplices ran off, climbing a nearby wire fence.

Despite a police chase, the suspects escaped.

Police were able to detain the third man, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra. A search of the car revealed the licence plates had been tampered with and its registration was fraudulent.

The officers found the Hyundai had been reported stolen from San Juan. They found a suspect’s cellphone in it. His fingerprints were also on the Hyundai.

The stolen car was impounded and the suspect questioned.

Police are continuing their investigation.