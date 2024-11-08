Yorke arrives in Trinidad, eyes training camp next week

Dwight Yorke at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport on November 8. -

NEW Soca Warriors head coach, Dwight Yorke, has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

Yorke, a former TT captain, was welcomed at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport on November 8. Among the welcoming party were TT Football Association (TTFA) officials, including director of communications Shaun Fuentes, who was part of the TTFA staff for the historic 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Yorke, 53, takes charge of the national men's team with the main objective being qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That tournament, expanded from 32 to 48 teams, will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Yorke has not announced his coaching staff, but is expected to do so very soon.

He is expected to meet TTFA president Kieron Edwards on November 9. Yorke is expected to take charge of a training camp in Trinidad next week.

On November 5, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis revealed that the government was contributing $2 million towards the World Cup campaign. The minister said the money can be used by the TT Football Association for training camps, salaries, or whatever it deems necessary.