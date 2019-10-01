Rambaran named schools sports star 2019 National Youth Awards –

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe presents Candida Khan,right, with an award in the sphere of health and wellness, during the National Youth Awards 2019, held at the Hilton Trinidad,on Saturday.

TT and West Indies youth skipper Andrew Rambaran picked up the school sport award after scoring more votes than national runner Rae-Ann Serville and school girls cricketer Arianne Neaves, at the National Youth Awards, hosted by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Saturday, at Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre.

Rambaran, who began playing cricket at six,at Bamboo Settlement Government Primary School, shot through the ranks at Hillview College, before representing the country and region with distinction as a left-handed batsman and bowler.

He described winning the award as a great accomplishment and justified based on his glistening yet short career.

To win the award – one of many in his short career – he gathered more votes than a strong contender in Serville, a national record-breaking quarter-miler and sprinter.

The awards function was the 24th edition held in recognition of young people, who have achieved in one of many areas of society and have contributed positively to their respective communities and to national development in one way or another.

The categories range from school sports heroes to musical talents, and from youth innovators to regular young people, who in the face of exceptional challenges, are productive contributors or can be considered inspirational role models to others. There were more awards outside the sphere of sports, including arts and culture, health and wellness and agriculture.

Also among them were academic achievers Treverra James and Shnola Cox, who won the education awards in the 12-17 and 18-29 division, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said it was critical that youth are recognised as to inspire and encourage more young people to follow their example.

“We want to showcase the good news,” Cudjoe said, lamenting a poor reflection of TT youth across all media platforms.

“It has been a year and about five months (since I’ve been at the sports ministry), and in that short period, I’ve met so many young people doing amazing and outstanding things.”

“This allows us an opportunity to give them their due (recognition).

Historically, the event was associated with National Youth Day, held in April. “However,” said the ministry, “successive administrations have agreed that consolidating the activity with International Youth Day on August 12 offered greater significance as it obtained greater buy-in from all the critical stakeholders and was in keeping with international observances.”

Winners

Category, Name

Agriculture (12-17) - Omari Cox

Agriculture (18-29) - Curtis Carabai

Arts and culture - Gershon Ayum

Communication and media - Shaquille Sylvester

Community Sport - Keiden Joseph

Corporate Sponsor Awards - Scotia Bank TT and BP TT

Education Award (12-17) - Treverra James

Education Award (18-29) - Shnola Cox

Entrepreneurship (12-17) - Alesha Douglas

Entrepreneurship (18-29) - Abeni Taylor

Favorite 40 Under 40 Youth Development Influencer- Alpha Sennon

Health and Wellness - Candida Khan

Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (29+) Female - Fanta Pierre-Sandy

Most Dedicated Youth Mentor (29+) Male - Preston Nanan

Most Effective Community Youth Programme / Project - We Say Y.E.S. Organisation

Most Effective School Youth Programme/Project - St. Mary’s Government School

Most Improved Youth Group - Charlotteville Police Youth Club

Most Outstanding Youth Group - Six Formers’ Association Services

Personal Triumph (18-29) - Sayeeda Asgarali

Positive Youth Message Through Film - The 2 Cents Movement

Positive Youth Message Through Music - Xavier Edwards

School Sport - Andrew Rambaran

Science and Technology - Tevin Achong

Youth Activism/ Service - Abigail Gittens

Youth Innovator Award - Jayme Hoyte

Youth Leadership Community Group - Nyron Jones

Youth Leadership Student Award (12-17) - Shane John

Youth Leadership Student Award (18-29) - La Quan Josiah Pearie