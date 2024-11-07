Windies' Alzarri Joseph banned for two matches, says sorry for on-field incident

Alzarri Joseph of West Indies expresses disappointment during the 3rd and final ODI against England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 6. - AFP PHOTO

WEST Indies fast bowler and vice-captain Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches following an on-field incident at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on November 6. Joseph has apologised for his outburst in the third One-Day International against England, saying his passion got the best of him.

In a release on November 7, CWI director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said, "Alzarri's behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged."

The release added, "As part of CWI’s ongoing commitment to upholding the highest levels of professionalism and integrity in the game, the incident, which involved conduct falling short of CWI’s standards of professionalism, was reviewed in consultation with the senior men's coaching staff."

Joseph was bowling the fourth over of the match when he was visibly upset. He was seen moving his arms around and the commentators during the televised match believed he was not pleased with the field Windies captain Shai Hope set.

Joseph remained animated during the over and despite grabbing the wicket of Jordan Cox, his mood did not change and he did not celebrate with his teammates.

After he completed the over, Joseph stormed off the field and West Indies were down to ten men.

The coaching staff, including head coach Daren Sammy, were seen on TV looking disappointed by what was unfolding. Substitute fielder Hayden Walsh started getting ready to replace Joseph. Joseph and Walsh were seen having a conversation on the bench, before the former returned to the field after the fifth over.

Joseph acknowledged the incident and regrets his actions.

"I recognise that my passion got the best of me. ​I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

Sammy, prior to Joseph's apology, said he would have a discussion with his vice-captain.

An espncricinfo article quoted Sammy as saying,"Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field. We will be friends...but in the culture I'm trying to build, that's unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that."

Hope was also asked about the incident at the post match interview. "No comment," was his initial response. Probed more about how the team was affected, he said, "We just got to control what we can control. I think that in a situation like that we just got to understand that things happen, but it was great to see guys who we called upon raise their hand and did the job."

Match commentator Mark Butcher did not like Joseph's attitude. On live TV during the incident, Butcher said, "As a captain or as a player, when you have a disagreement around tactics, or have a disagreement about something on the field...you work that out, either behind closed doors, (or) get on with your job. The captain asks you to bowl to a field, you bowl to it."

West Indies went on to win the match by eight wickets and clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The teams will now face off in a five-match T20 series, bowling off on November 9 at 4 pm in Barbados.