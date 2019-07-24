Carter qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Dylan Carter

National swimmer Dylan Carter has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after reaching the semi-final in the 100m freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

The championships are being held in Gwangju from July 12-28. Carter finished 12th overall today in 48.52 seconds, just inside the Tokyo 2020 48.57 qualifying standard.

He announced the achievement on Twitter saying, "Excited to announce that I’ve just qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will begin exactly one year from today!"

Carter made his Olympic debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the men's 100-metre freestyle, and copped silver in the men's 100m butterfly at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.