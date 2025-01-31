DCP Martin: TTPS continues to function despite CoP's arrest

THE arrest of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher does not impact the operations of the police service according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin.

Martin made the comment at a media briefing at Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain at 11 am today (January 31).

Harewood-Christopher was arrested on January 30 at her office as investigations continue into the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

The briefing was the police’s first official statement and confirmation of Harewood-Christopher’s arrest as Martin noted the “significant public concern” it has caused.

Martin was accompanied by the entire police executive as she insisted the TTPS continues to “function without disruption.

“The CoP’s arrest does not affect the day-to-day operations of the TTPS. Our officers remain committed to serving and protecting the citizens of TT. We are fully operational and the safety and security of the public remains our top priority.

She said the public should expect “continued services from police,” as safety and security efforts remain their top priority.

DCP Junior Benjamin added, “All our operations continue as planned, and we remain focused.”

Legal officer Cpl Zaheer Ali said police must be cautious about what they reveal as they do not want to compromise the investigation.

“It’s important when an investigation is being conducted to act responsibly to ensure there is no disclosure of information to any person or any party that may or is likely to prejudice the ongoing investigation.

“It is important to ensure this from a legal context as that is an offence called tipping off.”

Asked what offences Harewood-Christopher was arrested on suspicion of, and what charges she could face, Ali said, “We are investigating the unlawful procurement of firearms and accessories, and that that will take us into the offence of misbehaviour in public office.”

He said, though, that may not be the only charge she will eventually face as the investigation is still ongoing.

“That will be subject to continued consultation with the Office of the DPP,” Ali said.

