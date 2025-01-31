CoP complains of feeling unwell, taken for treatment

CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has reportedly fallen ill and has been taken for treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

Sources told Newsday the commissioner, who was moved from the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, to the St Clair police station in the night on January 30, complained of feeling unwell and was taken for treatment.

Harewood-Christopher who was arrested on January 30, was questioned by investigators in the ongoing probe into the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

She was questioned for over six hours on January 30 after her office was reportedly searched by investigators of the intelligence and investigations office, led by DCP Suzette Martin.

The investigation has already resulted in a search of the home of former SSA director Major (Ret’d) Roger Best, which focuses on the procurement of Accuracy International AX2 bolt-action sniper rifles and other high-value firearms and accessories.

Best was taken into police custody in the night on January 29 by investigators executing a search warrant just hours after he appeared in court to challenge his dismissal from the elite intelligence agency.

The search at his Olton Road, Arima home began just before 9 pm.

He was taken into custody where he remains.