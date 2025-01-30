TTPost accuses union of 'bad faith' in wage talks

The head office of the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service (TTPost) at Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

Management of the state-run TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) has accused the TT Postal Workers' Union (TTPWU) of acting in bad faith during salary negotiations, citing missed meetings and delayed counterproposals as evidence of stalling tactics.

General manager of human resources Krystal Joseph and senior human resource officer Saood Mohammed, representing TTPost on TV6’s Morning Edition on January 27, criticised the union for failing to attend a scheduled negotiation meeting on January 16 and for rejecting the corporation’s four per cent salary increase offer via e-mail instead of engaging in dialogue.

The union has promised to submit its counterproposal by February 17. Mohammed described the no-show and e-mail rejection as “disrespectful to the process.”

Joseph added, “It’s mind-boggling, because they stood up at that first meeting and said they wished management would not make the process a drawn-out one.

“They were a no-show at the first meeting they promised to attend on January 16 and made their rejections via e-mail, again indicating to us that they have no intentions to operate in good faith.

"So they are the ones stalling.

“The union also came on national television and said they agitated to commence negotiations. So it seems they are unprepared right now.”

TTPWU president David Forbes told Newsday management’s accusations were “vehemently unfortunate” and defended the union’s actions, including missing the January 16 meeting.

“The TTPWU informed management in writing that the union and the workers were concerned about the venue – Drew Manor, Santa Cruz. Our concern has to do with the unnecessary expenditure for the said facility, as we are of the view that the cost for same should have been utilised for equipment and other paraphernalia that the workers are in need of.”

He said TTPost’s justification for the venue was to “have innovation and be creative.”

However, Forbes said, “The union remains unconvinced by those statements.

“We told TTPost that all negotiations and meetings have been held at their head-office meeting rooms in Piarco, without unnecessary costs. We even offered them our facility in El Dorado.”

Despite this, Forbes said TTPost proceeded with the venue without reaching an agreement with the union.

The union eventually attended a subsequent meeting at Drew Manor on January 24, where it hosted a press conference to highlight its objections.

Forbes reiterated that the union missed a meeting solely due to concerns over public spending.

TTPost has proposed a four per cent salary increase, with two per cent allocated for 2014 and 2019 and no increases from 2015-2018.

The next meeting is expected to address unresolved issues and advance discussions on salary and allowances.