The enormous cost of election campaigns

Two women walk past the PNM Port of Spain North/ St Ann's West MP Stuart Young's billboard on Queen's Park West Street, Port of Spain on April 10. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

CAMPAIGNING for a general election is not cheap.

It can cost more than the vehicle of your dreams, the vacation you’ve been yearning for or even a brand new house.

From branded T-shirts and hats to music trucks and TV/radio ads, millions are spent to influence voters’ decisions.

Current legislation (Representation of the People Act) allows candidates to spend up to $50,000 on their campaign. So if a political party is contesting all 41 seats and each candidate uses the maximum amount of money, the total spent would be $2,050,000. Candidates are also allowed to spend up to $5,000 on personal expenses.

Sunday Newsday researched prices online and in person from various local businesses and spoke to business owners/service providers to get further insight.

These prices are solely based on whether political parties choose to buy/support local as opposed to buying overseas.

Billboards, banners, T-shirts, flags

Billboards featuring candidates' bright smiles are a common sight during election season. Some of these service providers said renting one costs between $1,900 and $3,500 per month (excluding VAT), depending on the size, type (digital or traditional), and location.

T-shirts are often given to party supporters and even to potential voters during walkabouts, as candidates try to win them over. They are usually either candidate-specific or generic.

Printery workers said T-shirt printing prices range from $55-$300, and polos, $90-$320. This includes graphics on the front and back, and on the pocket for polos.

Branded hats can start at $45 and go up to $75, depending on whether logos are printed or embroidered. Embroidery is more expensive.

Banners are another common sight, not only during walkabouts but at meetings and rallies. So too flags.

A small banner can cost about $70, while a larger ones range from $600-$1,200. So if a political party opts for one of the biggest banners for each constituency (41 in total), that can range from $24,600-$49,200.

Large flags range from around $70-$520 and minis can cost as low as $30.

Ads in print, broadcast media

Whether you're watching TV, listening to the radio, reading the newspaper, or even online, political ads can’t be avoided. Notably, they always clearly indicate they are paid ads to ensure people do not think media houses are endorsing the content.

Sales and advertising specialists advised that securing a newspaper ad that is ten inches in length and seven in width and coloured can cost about $2,600. And this season, some political parties have placed at least three of those in a single edition of a paper – that adds up to $7,800. And if this is done with all three major newspapers on a given day, that total jumps to $23,400.

Full-page ads, the specialists advised, start at approximately $8,500. Some parties opt for one a day, others, once a week.

The cost of TV ads varies depending on length and time of day. Rates are usually lower for the daytime, starting at around $200 and reaching up to $1,000 in some instances. During the breaks for the 7 pm news, these prices range from $2,700-$11,000.

Radio ads can cost around $300 for a 30-second ad and close to $400 for up to a minute. Additionally, much like TV, if it is done during the 7 pm news, it can cost over $6,000 for 30 seconds.

Music trucks, entertainment

Music trucks that accompany candidates during walkabouts typically involve several costs: the truck itself, a permit from the licensing division, a sound system and a generator.

Some sound companies begin their pricing at $2,500-$4,500 a day, provided they already own the sound system and generator. But for companies that have to rent the additional components, the total charge would then include the cost of the truck, around $10,000 for the sound system and $2,000 for the generator.

Some companies told Sunday Newsday their highest prices can range from $20,000 to $24,000 for the full one-day package. A few companies also mentioned they only accept week-long bookings, with prices for a 40-foot trailer truck ranging from $31,500-$140,000.

Sunday Newsday also sought insight from performers/members of the creative industry.

When it comes to the performing arts, traditional Carnival characters such as moko jumbies are regularly used. The cost for two moko jumbies and a handler typically ranges from $2,200-$2,500 for a two-hour performance.

Tassa drumming is also common and groups said they typically charge $3,000-$3,500 for walkabouts and $2,500-$3,000 for stage performances at events.

Whether you consider them catchy or annoying, campaign songs are a key component of elections, with many political anthems being crafted by singers and producers over the years. These songs can cost from $10,000-$30,000 or more. Prices vary based on the producers , singers, songwriters and musicians.

These are just some of the expenses as there are other factors such as renting buildings/spaces for events, building stages, flyers and several other things. Additionally, people or businesses make donations to candidates and political parties.

Campaign finance reform

Concerns over the lack of regulation in campaign financing have grown over the years. Many believe that without this, there is room for corruption. This prompted the Representation of the People (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill in 2020. It is yet to be passed in Parliament.

Current legislation mandates that within 42 days after the results of a general election, political parties must tally their expenses and report figures to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

So what measures are in place to ensure political parties are honest with these figures?

EBC chief election officer Fern Narcis-Scope told Sunday Newsday the EBC operates “strictly within the scope” of the legislation and “does not possess regulatory, investigative, or enforcement powers outside of what is prescribed by law.

“Accordingly, the EBC is not authorised to investigate or enforce compliance regarding the truthfulness or accuracy of financial disclosures made by candidates or political parties. The commission’s functions are strictly administrative, confined to the receipt, custody and facilitation of public access to election expenses returns, in accordance with (the law).”

Asked if political parties ever indicate who their financiers are, despite it not being mandated by law, she said there is no obligation.

“Financial disclosure requirements, as prescribed by law, apply specifically to candidates and their election agents. A candidate may act as their own election agent, and it is through the election agent that financial information is submitted. Political parties themselves are not directly bound by these disclosure requirements.”

In 2018, EBC chairman Mark Ramkerrysingh addressed the need for campaign finance reform at a TT Transparency Institute annual general meeting. He said creating a “level playing field” as well as ensuring transparency are top priorities.

He said, “The electorate needs to know how its political parties are financed and by whom and what commitments, if any, are being made, in accepting donations from wealthy supporters or companies.

“Transparency in regard to party funding helps to ensure that the electorate understands the influences under which politicians are likely to come when they are in government. It makes it much more difficult for parties to be influenced by external interests, reducing the likelihood of undue influence and lessening the danger of patronage in public appointments and contracts.”

Sunday Newsday attempted to contact some campaign managers and party officials to get their thoughts on campaign finance reform, but no response was provided.