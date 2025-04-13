Moonilal slams SoE as ineffective

An AR15 rifle police seized during an operation in Morvant on April 11. - TTPS

As the state of emergency (SoE) winds to a close on April 13, just two weeks ahead of the general election, deputy political leader of the UNC Dr Roodal Moonilal has labelled the government's handling of the measure "a knee-jerk reaction" with no tangible impact on crime or public safety.

The SoE began on December 30, 2024, in response to what officials described at the time as an escalation in violent gang-related crime, particularly with the use of guns. The declaration was made after a daring gun attack outside the Besson Street Police Station, where one man was killed and another injured.

Moonilal claimed the government's reasoning for declaring a SoE was vague from the outset and lacked strategy and transparency.

"Many citizens do not even know when the SoE will end and that shows it had no impact on the citizenry," Moonilal said.

"It was a knee-jerk reaction to the intense build-up of criminal activity and murders."

The Oropouche East candidate accused the government of changing its narrative around the SoE "at midnight" on the night of its declaration.

“There was no curfew in place. There were no extra patrols, no proper use of the Defence Force working with the police extensively and no focus on crime prevention.

"We have had over 100 murders for the year," Moonilal said.

Moonilal emphasised that the SoE failed to deter crime.

However, Moonilal expressed confidence that on April 28, the electorate would remove the PNM administration, including Prime Minister Stuart Young SC, and elect a new administration under the UNC and its coalition.

Laying out some of UNC's plan for crime prevention, Moonilal said the UNC intends to implement an "extensive" crime-fighting strategy, including the revival of the community comfort patrols, restructuring the Ministry of National Security, re-equipping the police service and depoliticising the intelligence community.

He said the UNC plans to introduce "stand your ground" legislation to empower people to protect themselves.

"One can expect additional security presence on the road and in the air because we will revitalise our aerial support for the police and Defence Force," he added, noting that results would be expected within 100 days of taking office.

With former police officer Roger Alexander as a UNC candidate, Moonilal said the move signals the party's commitment to a security-led approach to governance.

He added, "Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar has extensive experience as chairman of the National Security Council. Myself and others have dealt with national security at multiple levels. When the UNC wins, everybody wins – except the criminal element."

On the issue of detainees held under emergency detention orders, Moonilal refrained from making detailed comments, citing potential legal challenges to the legality of those detentions.

"There will be some determination on those people, but I understand there may be legal manoeuvres regarding the alleged illegality of detention. So I prefer not to comment extensively."

During the SoE, police removed just over 170 illegal guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several kilogrammes of marijuana and cocaine.

Police have claimed the SoE was a success with fewer murders and other violent crime.

Although only 49 official detention orders were issued, police confirmed that 50 people were detained since the SoE began.

Of those, at least 14 are expected to be charged before the SoE ends on April 13.

The 14 detainees, who have not been named, are reportedly linked to two gangs and are expected to face several gang-related charges, according to police sources.

On April 8, National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales ordered the transfer of 20 detainees from the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC) in Santa Rosa, Arima, to the remand prison at Golden Grove, Arouca.

The official orders, which were recently published, did not explain the reason for the transfer but referred to paragraph 3 of the schedule in the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2024.

The detainees moved from the ECRC to Golden Grove are Josiah Gomes, Marlon Boodram, Shane Benito, Joven Gomes, Allimudeen Sackoor, Declan Ross, Deshon Ruben, Jalon Frederick, Jonathan Bushell, Julio Noel, Justin Gomes, Kevin Paynter, Malcolm Byer, Nehemiah Joseph, Nigel Scott, Reon Thomas, Shumba James, Stephon Seetal, Tyereeke Williamson, and Ezekiel Morris.

One of the main advantages for the police during the SoE was the ability to search homes and other premises without the need for a search warrant.

There was no response to calls to acting CoP Junior Benjamin and the National Security Minister.