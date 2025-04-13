All eyes on key marginal Moruga/Tableland

UNC candidate Michelle Benjamin, left, with supporters outside her campaign office in Moruga on April 9. - Photo by Innis Francis

With just two weeks before TT heads to the polls on April 28, the marginal seat of Moruga/Tableland has emerged as a major battleground in the 2025 general election.

A key constituency that the two main parties, the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC), are seeking to secure to have a realistic shot at forming a government. The race there is shaping up to be fierce and unpredictable.

This year, the contest has taken a historical turn with a three-way race with a two-woman showdown.

The former MP Michelle Benjamin, the UNC candidate, faces off against PNM's Lisa Atwater, a secondary school teacher.

Benjamin and Atwater are joined by Trivet Phillip, a 30-year-old barber, industrial worker, and community artiste representing the Patriotic Front, contesting the seat for the first time.

Each is hoping to sway the majority of the estimated 29,000 eligible voters to support them.

Benjamin is the first-ever female MP in this constituency.

Benjamin, who won the seat in 2020 with a margin of over 1,000 votes, expressed confidence in retaining her position.

"The campaign is progressing nicely. I am always on the ground, holding office days and meeting constituents," Benjamin said.

"I feel more comfortable this year than when I initially went up in 2020. That is not me underplaying the other candidates. It is about the electorate being more informed and ready for change and good governance under the UNC."

According to Benjamin, main issues such as lack of water supply, poor roads and youth unemployment remain unresolved.

She also emphasised the challenge of addressing issues effectively as an Opposition MP. Benjamin, a former councillor, said she constantly wrote to ministries and ministers to highlight issues.

"I would have tried to advocate for change. If I had not done that, the current administration would have seen the importance or urgency of addressing the issues," Benjamin added.

Despite seeing more PNM banners in the constituency, Benjamin said her strength lies in direct engagement.

"I run a ground campaign – hand touching hand, face seeing face. That has always been my approach."

School teacher aims to capture seat

Atwater, a newcomer to parliamentary politics, is banking on her extensive background in education and connection with the people.

She said she is humbled, grateful and ready to serve, emphasising that teaching is about investing in others – so is leadership.

Fondly called "Miss," Atwater, a proud Merikin descendant, refers to her current and past students and their parents as her children and part of her extended family.

She has pledged to focus on youth development, entrepreneurship, women's advancement and other issues.

"I want to see us feed ourselves. We have the resources, the people, soil, soul and spirit to do it. Sometimes, we have things under our noses and take them for granted. We have to have more conversations about becoming business owners and what agriculture can do for us," she told Newsday.

"We are rural, with an abundance of land, and we are close to the sea. Agricultural access roads are important. I want to see the creation of more safe spaces, such as upgrading recreational spaces for all, especially young people."

She shared that the Basse Terre community centre is earmarked for demolition to be rebuilt.

Atwater is positive that she would win the seat.

"We have been doing the work. The key to this campaign and any election is people engagement, and we have been doing the work. This is a campaign of hope. We are about quality representation," Atwater said.

"Since I got the nod, I have been on the ground. It is about having a presence and interacting with people. I know my opponents have not done that. Everybody knows that."

She quoted former US First Lady Michelle Obama, saying that when others go low, "we go high."

"I have a track record of delivery. I am grateful for the people walking with me on this journey. It is an awesome experience."

Inadequate recreation spaces

The lone male candidate, Phillip, a resident of Hindustan and originally from La Lune Village, is the dark horse in this race, bringing grassroots energy to the campaign.

"People are asking for change, not exchange. I am a son of the soil and people have been crying out. I got involved because I am a victim of these cries as well," Phillip said.

"I noticed the lack of governance over the past 15 years under both PNM and UNC. I am part of the voices that are crying and shouting for change. Patriotic Front brings a sense of hope."

Phillip claims his campaign has faced intimidation, with supporters allegedly being pressured not to assist him.

"Why are the big parties afraid? The ground is shifting."

Phillip also highlighted long-standing community issues like lack of jobs, inadequate recreation spaces, bad roads and unreliable water supply.

"In Marac Village, some residents get water two or three times a month. In places like Mandingo Road, children play in unsafe grounds with no toilet facilities. People feel neglected and used."

He praised the Patriotic Front, led by Mickela Panday, for its humanitarian values and commitment to real listening.

Phillip added: "Her core values align with things I would like to see not only for my constituents but also for the country."

Bad roads, lack of water main issues

Historically, the seat has flipped between PNM and UNC.

Attorney Peter Taylor (PNM) served from 2007 to 2010, the late Clifton De Couteau (UNC) from 2010 to 2015, Dr Lovell Francis (PNM) from 2015 to 2020 and Benjamin (UNC) from 2020 to 2025.

Newsday visited the constituency recently and spoke with residents who remained sceptical, hopeful, and divided.

At Naparima Mayaro Road in Tableland, in several areas, one side of the road falls under the Princes Town constituency and the other under the Moruga/Tableland district.

Many residents said Moruga/Tableland is split 50/50 between the PNM and UNC.

They added that it is too early to predict a winner, as voter turnout will also be a key factor.

When Newsday asked about the third candidate, many were unaware of him.

Taxi driver Allison "Benjie" Nicholas, 66, said roads remain a significant issue in Moruga.

"We want more. We need a regular water supply. We hardly see our MP – except when people are protesting," he said.

Small business owner Hazel Athanase said she is focused on survival, regardless of which party wins.

"Either side wins, I still have to get up and work. When it is time to vote, I know it is my civic duty, and I will go and vote," Athanase said.

"We want better roads, water, and a fire station. A fire truck cannot reach Moruga in time to save any structure. There are many wooden structures in Moruga. Also, we are on the main road and get water every two weeks or so. That should not be. Think about having no water and no fire station."

The Princes Town fire station, which served the Moruga/Tableland constituency, was closed in July 2024 owing to unsafe conditions. The nearest station is in San Fernando.

Entertainer and resident Nicholas Bristol echoed frustration with apathy and party loyalty.

"Some people vote for party, not progress. That is our downfall. Transportation is difficult and the roads are bad. Some people do not know what they want. Some people do not care about change," he said while waiting for transportation to attend a funeral.

According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), 17 political parties are fielding a total of 161 candidates in the 41 constituencies nationwide.

Moruga/Tableland has seen its fair share in terms of changes in its electoral and political representation.

Once part of the now-defunct Ortoire/Mayaro constituency, the name changed to Princes Town South/Tableland and now Moruga/Tableland.

With the seesawing pattern between the two main parties, Moruga/Tableland seems to be one of the most closely watched constituencies.