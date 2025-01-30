That's a waste of taxpayers' money

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Wicked in joke? Whenever I write that about this PNM government, many people get upset.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert was excoriated by the British Privy Council because of his approach to the $2.6 billion allegedly missing from the Treasury.

The Privy Council waded into his treatment of the Auditor General while exempting himself from any blame.

This was a total and complete waste of precious taxpayers' money. The government says it does not have money to do many things, but it can find money to do expensive litigation in the UK and pay for it in pound sterling.

Imbert should pay these legal costs from his own pocket. Of course, that will never happen.

>

Magna est PNM et praevalebit – Great is the PNM and it shall prevail. This was expropriated from the Latin Magna est veritas et praevalebit – Great is the truth and it shall prevail. Dr Eric Williams changed truth to PNM.

In this case, the truth prevailed.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope