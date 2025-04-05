Traffic jam all the way to Maracas

Dr Fuad Khan -

THE EDITOR: On March 31 I went to Maracas Bay and was caught up in a traffic jam that extended from the lookout to the actual beach area. I continued on thinking it was a lot of people going to enjoy themselves at Maracas Beach.

To my surprise, however, I saw that the long exhausting traffic jam was the result of vehicles entering the car park and drivers paying the entry fee to workers taking their sweet slow time.

I could not believe that such incompetence has been left to fester for such a long time.

I have always indicated that in order to have a smooth flow of traffic, the fixed fee payment should be done on exit, not on entry. In doing so it would facilitate rapid movement along the North Coast Road and prevent the horrendous jams that take place every Sunday and on holidays.

Another factor was pedestrians taking their sweet time at the crosswalk and not giving a hoot that there were cars waiting to pass. There should a police officer stationed there to prevent obstruction of traffic.

It would also be wise to create parking areas on the sandy part of the beach that is not being used as this will alleviate the car park problem. This would mean an enjoyable experience for all concerned, rather than the unnecessary traffic jams and general malaise that is now known in the tourist industry of TT. May I add that there is a total absence of police officers on those busy days?

I am hoping for sense to be used by the management.

DR FUAD KHAN

via e-mail