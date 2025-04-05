Yes, loyalty has a price

THE EDITOR: The headline in a daily newspaper April 3 screams “UNC till I die,” despite being rejected as a nominee, and so too another lately, also rejected, but equally loyal too. Such loyalty is commendable, but if it is of the unquestioning king, does it not lead to questions?

And the question to ask is who deserves such unquestioning loyalty even with rejection. Is it the leadership which promises the world with no questions about the funding for such, even as the economy seems on the brink with Dragon in doubt et al, or is it the promise of something else as is customary in the politics, despite such rejection?

How come the “dissidents” were so blind not to see the folly of their ways in daring to ask questions? Did they think they could take their “principled stance” to the bank? Now they must pay the price for their disloyalty as they lie fallow in the sun soon to wither and die politically.

Loyalty is everything and with the new faces in Point Fortin and Tunapuna seeming to strike some sort of ethnic balance in a sea of tribal division, in their own way “rejects” of one kind or another, together with some high-sounding names in security being bandied about at a time when criminal behaviour seems high culture, all retirees and one adamant about his non-affiliation, who is to say that the current euphoria won’t bear fruit?

I leave you to join the speculation.

>

DR ERROL NARINE BENJAMIN

via e-mail