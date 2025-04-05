Move beyond race-based politics

THE EDITOR: I write to address an issue of paramount importance that continues to shape the political landscape of TT: the relationship between race and politics. As we navigate the intricacies of our varied society, it is vital that we examine how race impacts political beliefs, party loyalties, and election results.

TT, with its diverse ethnic backgrounds, provides a distinctive perspective on the politicisation of race. Our past has been marked by divisions that frequently intensify tensions among various communities. The aftermath of colonialism has instilled profound biases that are evident in our political framework, where political parties often align along ethnic lines – the UNC is predominantly Indo-based and the PNM is largely Afro-based – reinforcing a mentality of "us versus them."

This reality raises the question: can we genuinely aspire to attain true national unity when our political dialogue is so often centred around racial identities? It is essential for us to acknowledge the influence of leaders in either maintaining these divisions or actively seeking to dismantle them. Regrettably, political rhetoric is commonly wielded to consolidate support within particular ethnic groups rather than to encourage a sense of togetherness.

Additionally, we must reflect on how race affects social and economic policies. Decisions made within the political sphere often cater to the interests of dominant groups, frequently marginalising the voices of under-represented communities. As a nation, we should advocate for a fair society where policy decisions are inclusive and representative of our diverse population.

I urge my fellow citizens to engage in open and sincere discussions concerning race and its effects on our political framework. We must hold our political leaders accountable to promote unity instead of division. Education plays a vital part in this effort; by fostering an understanding of our collective history and shared interests, we can aim toward a future where race is not a separating element in politics.

Let us strive to move past our history and envision a TT where every citizen, regardless of race, feels acknowledged and represented in the political arena. Only then can we establish a genuinely inclusive democracy that mirrors the richness of our diversity.

It is essential for our political culture to progress. We need leaders who consciously dismiss racial rhetoric and advocate for true inclusivity. We, the citizens, must also take charge by voting based on policies, integrity, and vision, rather than ethnic allegiance. Our nation’s strength is found in our diversity, and our politics should embody that unity.

Let us move beyond race-based politics and build a TT that truly represents all its people.

RICHARD KANHAI

Rio Claro